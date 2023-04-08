Detectives need help finding a bike thief who got away with a $1,300 bicycle.

SAN DIEGO — Man's best friend turned partner in crime when a bike thief in Pacific Beach strolled into an open garage and came across the homeowner's affectionate golden retriever. The dog doesn't make much of an attempt to thwart the crime, but they do waddle up with a wagging tail asking for pets.

San Diego police detectives hope a video will help them find the unidentified suspect.

The theft happened around 10:40 p.m. July 15 when a man saw an open garage filled with numerous bicycles and started to steal one close to the entrance. He paused as the golden retriever approached him and starts to walk the bike back into the garage, appearing as if he might decide against the theft.

"The subject comes in, grabs the bike, starts to walk out, the dog comes out the side door he comes back in and starts playing with the dog for about a minute…. Heads back out," San Diego Police Department Lt. Bryan Brecht said.

WATCH: Surveillance video | A Golden Retriever distracts a bike thief

Surveillance footage from the home caught the man telling the dog he's the coolest and a sweetheart before he called out for the retriever's owner.

"Where’s your dad, your dad shouldn’t leave the garage open," the suspect said. “Dad, where are you?”

Police said it was a rare sight.

"Very unusual. I haven’t seen anything like that in my career," Brecht said.

The thief pet the homeowner's dog for a moment after he walked the bike back into the garage and ultimately stole the $1,300 bike.

But, not before telling the dog he loves him. A fluffy, wagging tail can be seen trailing the thief but the dog stops at the garage entrance as the thief rides away.

"He’s a nice dog, very friendly. Again, like you said he’s doesn’t look like a guard dog," Brecht said.

Police said they need your help identifying the dog-loving suspect.

"His photo is on social media. White male, probably early 30’s. In the video he’s wearing quite distinct orange athletic type shoes," Brecht said.

Police said the crime serves as a good reminder for residents to close their garage door. Anyone with information on the suspect should call San Diego police.