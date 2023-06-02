Ohio grandmother wanting answers 10+ years after grandson's death

On Feb. 1, 2009, Logan Holley died at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. It was later determined Logan died of blunt force trauma to the head.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This month marks 14 years since 3-month-old Logan Holley died, and his grandmother Sherry Daniels is still fighting for justice.

“It’s 14 years, this baby deserves justice, for himself and for my son. I just don’t understand and I want to say this, if you know something, say something,” said Daniels.

For more than a decade Daniels has wanted nothing but closure in the death of her grandson. On Feb. 1, 2009, Logan Holley died at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. But the circumstances surrounding what led up to his death are still unclear, as the coroner later determined Logan died of blunt force trauma to the head.

“It cringes my heart because he was only 3 months old, he was a baby. My question is what did this baby do? What could this baby possibly do to be murdered?” asked Daniels, who has not stopped checking in with police about her grandson's case since 2009. But each time she calls, the case has been reassigned to a new detective.

The Columbus Division of Police tells 10TV the case was just reassigned to a new detective within the past week.

Now, 14 years after the death of Logan, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are spotlighting Logan’s case. Napoleon Bell, president of Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, said even the smallest amount of information can help investigators.

“This case in particular we are really asking the community, maybe someone has talked between those 14 years," said Bell. "Maybe someone has said something to someone and they heard it!”