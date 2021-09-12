‘So precious, so sweet’: Grandmother shares memories of 2 siblings killed in Ohio shooting

Jessica Jones, the grandmother of Demetrius and Londynn Wall'Neal, is choosing to remember her grandchildren as two kids who enjoyed life to the fullest.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A grandmother is sharing more about two young children who were killed this week in what many throughout Columbus are calling a senseless act of violence.

Nine-year-old Demetrius and 6-year-old Londynn Wall’Neal were in a car with 22-year-old Charles Wade on Tuesday when the three were shot to death in what Columbus police believe was a targeted attack.

Police aren’t the only ones left searching for answers in the days following their death. Through her pain, Jessica Jones chooses to remember her grandchildren for who they were: Two young kids who truly enjoyed life to the fullest.

Jones says, like most young kids, Demetrius and Londynn loved the beach and swimming… especially if that swimming meant a trip to Zoombezi Bay.

At just 9 years old, Demetrius already had his life planned out, Jones said. When he grew up, he was going to play football at Ohio State, just like his favorite player Chase Young.

“He was a hard worker he would help with anything,” Jones said of Demetrius. “He loved Londynn.”

Six-year-old Londynn, on the other hand, already had her own lip gloss line up and running. Jones said the little girl’s mother had named the ‘Londynn Rose Collection’ after her daughter’s love of lip gloss.

“Londynn loved to dance and do flips. She loved lip gloss and purses. She wouldn’t go anywhere without her purse,” Jones said in part in a statement. “She was so precious so sweet.”

Police are still searching for three suspects believed to be responsible for the shooting.