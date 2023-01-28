Grandmother shot while trying to look for suspects who robbed grandson, officials say

A grandmother sprang into action after finding out her grandson had been robbed at gunpoint on the city's far southwest side, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — A grandmother was shot while trying to look for the people that robbed her grandson at gunpoint Friday night on the city's southwest side, officials say.

Just before midnight, San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 6100 block of Deep Valley Drive for a reported shooting.

Police said a group of male suspects robbed the victim's grandson at gunpoint, prompting the victim to drive around looking for who was responsible. While she and her grandson were driving around, they passed a group of males who fired shots at the car.

One of the bullets hit the victim in both legs, police said. She was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they found a group of males and detained them, but realized they weren't the suspects they were looking for, so all but one of them was released. The one that wasn't released was arrested for the unlawful carry of a firearm.