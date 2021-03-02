Judge orders GPS monitoring for Capitol rioter photographed with feet up on senator's desk

Brandon Fellows, 26, was seen in an numerous social media feeds and live streams during the riots on the Capitol on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A New York man charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6 was released from jail Wednesday.

Brandon Fellows appeared in court in Washington, D.C. via teleconference.

During Wednesday's hearing, a federal prosecutor argued for "far more stringent conditions" of release for the defendant because, she said, he was evasive with law enforcement.

The prosecutor said Fellows, "...evaded law enforcement multiple times..." and added "...law enforcement found him in a random hotel in a shopping mall, he'd wrapped his cell phone in foil and hid it behind a candy machine and he ditched his vehicle."

Fellows' federal public defender argued her client didn't know there was an active warrant out for his arrest and would have cooperated had he known about it.

During the hearing, a federal judge said Fellows must continue living with his mother and any change of address must be pre-approved.

The judge ordered Fellows to remain on electronic monitoring and set a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Fellows was ordered not to obtain a passport and prohibited from traveling outside of his home district of northern New York.