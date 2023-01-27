The accused burglar was found at Boomerang Park with gunshot wounds and items from the homeowner's house, according to authorities.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A man in Haines City opened fire on a suspected burglar early Friday after finding two strangers standing in his kitchen, the Haines City Police Department reports.

The homeowner's girlfriend and a small puppy were at the house in the Oakland community at the time of the shooting. It was around 1:45 a.m. when the homeowner met the strangers in his kitchen.

"Overcome with fear for his life and that of his girlfriend," he fired five shots from his Glock 9mm handgun at the stranger standing closest to him, police said. The homeowner hit one man four times.

The homeowner left his house and called 911 on the way to Haines City Police Department but was stopped by officers on the way. While one police officer stayed with the homeowner, the department said other patrol officers went to the home.

While no one was in the house, Cpl. Joseph Elam and K-9 Cash followed a trail of the accused burglar, later identified as 27-year-old Tyriek Washington, to Boomerang Park. Officers performed life-saving measures until other first responders arrived and airlifted him to HCA Florida Osceola Hospital. He's listed in critical but stable condition, police report. The four bullets hit him two times in the chest and two times in his legs.

"When a person breaks the sanctity of a person’s home, the average person would rightly conclude their purpose was evil," Police Chief Greg Goreck said. "The homeowner had every right to take the action he did in this case based on the circumstances."

The homeowner didn't want to be identified, but his aunt told 10 Tampa Bay he is still scared after what happened.

"I’m so glad my nephew didn’t get hurt because it could’ve been bad. It could’ve been they exchanged gunfire," Tina Phillips, the homeowner's aunt, said.

Washington is charged with burglary of a residence and grand theft. He has been arrested at least eight times before in Polk County. The Haines City Police Department said he has an arrest history that includes burglary, theft, loitering and prowling, resisting an officer and drug possession.