Alert issued for 2 missing children from Virginia

According to police, the two children were last seen with their father, Timothy Truitt. They were in a maroon, four-door Kia sedan.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an Amber Alert for two children who went missing from Hampton.

Jaxon Truitt, 2, and Adriana Truitt, 1, were last seen at the Walmart at 1900 Cunningham Drive, the Hampton Police Division said.

The children were with their father, 36-year-old Timothy Truitt.

On Monday, police shared a picture of the car they were last seen in. Keep an eye out for this maroon Kia sedan.

Missing Child Update: Jaxon and Ariana Truitt were last seen in the below Maroon Kia sedan with Timothy Truitt. Please call HPD at 757-727-6111 with any information that can assist police. pic.twitter.com/73EKtnPD35 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) October 17, 2022

Around 2:35 p.m. Sunday, someone called 911 about a parental abduction at the Walmart Supercenter on 1900 Cunningham Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed the children's guardian took the two children and their father to Walmart.

However, once inside the store, Timothy Truitt separated himself and the children from their legal guardian and left the business with the children and an unidentified man, according to police.

Hampton Police release surveillance images 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Timothy Truitt is described as 6'1 with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green hat, black shirt with yellow logo on left chest, gray shorts, white socks and white shoes.

Jaxon Truitt is a 2-year-old boy with a light brown complexion. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with 'Born to Win' in red lettering, black sweatpants, and gray and blue Adidas sneakers. He is three feet tall and weighs 25 pounds.

Adriana Truitt is a 1-year-old girl with a light brown complexion. She has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie, gray sweatpants, and red, white and blue baseball socks. She is two feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.