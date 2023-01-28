x
Kentucky State Police search for inmate who walked away from work release

Abdullah Qasem, 29, was on work release with the Hart County Animal Shelter when he walked away just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in central Kentucky are searching for an incarcerated man they say walked away from work release.

According to Kentucky State Police, 29-year-old Abdullah Qasem was on work release with the Hart County Animal Shelter when he walked away just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

Qasem was housed at the Hart County Jail for trafficking in a controlled substance, promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence.

He is described as fair-skinned male, about 6-feet-2-inches tall, and about 250-pounds.

Qasem was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green animal shelter hooded sweatshirt.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police at (270) 782-2010.

