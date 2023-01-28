Abdullah Qasem, 29, was on work release with the Hart County Animal Shelter when he walked away just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in central Kentucky are searching for an incarcerated man they say walked away from work release.

According to Kentucky State Police, 29-year-old Abdullah Qasem was on work release with the Hart County Animal Shelter when he walked away just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

Qasem was housed at the Hart County Jail for trafficking in a controlled substance, promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence.

He is described as fair-skinned male, about 6-feet-2-inches tall, and about 250-pounds.

Qasem was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green animal shelter hooded sweatshirt.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police at (270) 782-2010.

