A visitation was held July 16 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, and the funeral will take place July 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Public viewing and funeral arrangements were released for a Marion County deputy sheriff who was killed by an inmate trying to escape on Monday.

There will be a public viewing for Marion County Sheriff’s Office fallen Deputy John Durm at the Scottish Rite Cathedral from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. That is located at 650 N. Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

The funeral service will be held Monday, July 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse starting at 11 a.m.

People wanting to pay their respects are asked to line the procession route:

EB on Maryland Street from Pennsylvania Street

SE on Virginia Avenue from Maryland Street

EB on Prospect Street from Virginia Avenue

NB into the CJC campus on Justice Way (the western-most entrance to the CJC on Prospect)

Pause adjacent to the roundabout (Final 10-42)

WB on Sheriff Frank J. Anderson Bridge from Justice Way

NB on East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive from Sheriff Frank J. Anderson Bridge

NW on Southeastern Avenue from East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive

WB on Washington Street from Southeastern Avenue

NB on Illinois Street from Washington Street

WB on 34th Street from Illinois Street

Deputy Durm’s final 10-42 will be given near his memorial at the Community Justice Campus. That moment is expected to occur between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. but could change.

Enter Crown Hill Cemetery from the West 34th Street/Boulevard Place entrance.

A memorial fund has also been established for Durm.

Donations in memory of Durm can be made to the Deputy John Durm Memorial Fund on the Central Indiana Police Foundation's donation page.