Here's the last minute shipping deadlines for USPS, FedEx, UPS

If you want to use the United States Postal Service, you need to ship your package by Dec. 23 using Priority Mail Express.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you're late on getting those gifts shipped out on time, you still have one last deadline you can meet to make sure your gift arrives at its destination on Christmas.

To ensure your package is delivered on time, you can use the United States Postal Service's Priority Mail Express. You have until Dec. 23 to make sure your package is delivered on time. This only applies to packages within the continental 48 states.

The USPS offers the following tips when getting ready to ship your package:

Mail and packages that weigh more than 10 ounces and/or are more than a half-inch thick using stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up. Instead, take them to a retail associate at your local Post Office. This requirement does not apply to Click-N-Ship customers.

Certain items may have restrictions or prohibitions when it comes to sending through the mail. See the list of hazardous, restricted and perishable mail or ask a Postal Service employee for more information on what can and can’t be sent through the mail.

Battery-operated devices may turn on and make noise in transit. To prevent this, remove batteries from any battery-operated device, if possible, or make sure the device is turned off. Wrap and place the batteries next to the items in the package. Customers should include new batteries in the unopened, original manufacturer’s packaging, if at all possible

The USPS estimates more than 12 billion pieces of mail, including packages, Christmas cards, letters, as well as normal mail, will be delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

For FedEx, you can still use two-day shipping as late as Dec. 22, one day freight as late as Dec. 23 and same-day shipping on Dec. 24. You can look at the deadlines here.