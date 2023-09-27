Eduardo Treviño became a viral sensation after his appearances on “America’s Got Talent.”

HOUSTON — As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re putting the spotlight on a rising local talent like 11-year-old Eduardo Antonio Treviño.

"First off, it’s an honor to even be on the show, and I’m just very proud that I was one of the few," Eduardo said.

We stopped by his home as he and his mariachi band were practicing in his parent's living room in Humble. He said his inspiration is his great-grandfather, who was a singer.

"He recorded music in 1926, and so I wanted to carry on the legacy, but I wanted a genre of my own, so I explored, and my family loves mariachi,” Eduardo said. "I grew up listening to Christian mariachi."

He's a student at Woodcreek Middle School in the Humble Independent School District. His parents encourage him in his musical journey, as they also celebrate their roots.

"To us, it’s very important to keep the culture, to keep the traditions, and just to be proud of where you came from,” said his mother Rosy Treviño.

Eduardo wants to pursue music as a lifelong career. Right now, that future looks and sounds more than promising.

"Hopefully, just staying on these big stages and continuing to make more people proud of their culture," Eduardo said.