Strong waves spurred by Hurricane Idalia cause road damage in Osprey

OSPREY, Fla. — Many areas across the Tampa Bay area are feeling the aftermath effects of Hurricane Idalia.

Casey Key Road in Osprey is buckled and cracked due to waves from the Gulf of Mexico continuously crashing into it. The road is just north of Blackburn Point Road.

Pictures show the waves' strength caused by Idalia ripping up the asphalt and making it crack in several places. The asphalt has also been moved by the water because of the damage and instability of the road.