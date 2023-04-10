Illinois gun owners required to register assault rifles to the state police

The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans what it describes as assault weapons and requires people who own them to register them with the Illinois State Police.

MORRISON, Ill — Earlier this year, Illinois passed the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which banned the sale and distribution of assault rifles and high-capacity magazines in the state.

According to the Illinois State Police, beginning Oct. 1, "Individuals who possessed assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and other devices listed in the Act before it took effect are required to submit an endorsement affidavit through their Firearm Owner’s Identification Card account." State police data says there are 2.5 million FOID cardholders in Illinois, but the number of guns that are owned by each FOID cardholder varies.

Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker says it's unclear how the state expects police to enforce the new law.

"Let's say if Joe Smith has an assault rifle in his house, how am I gonna know that? We're not going to go knock on every door to do compliance checks. The sheriff's office isn't going to do that, especially just to take guns from law-abiding citizens," Booker said.

Booker added he will not put Whiteside County residents in jail if they fail to register their guns before January.

"I don't think that a person should be held In jail if they own a gun, they're law-abiding citizens. It's not a violent crime to own a gun and I only want to focus on those who are committing violent crimes," Booker said.

Gun owners have until Jan. 1, 2024 to submit their affidavit to the state before they could face serious charges. To register your assault rifle with the Illinois State Police, click here.