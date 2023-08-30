Inmate gives birth alone in Tennessee jail cell after seeking medical help

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday that the inmate and the infant remained hospitalized after the birth on Sunday and were stable.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — An inmate at a Tennessee jail gave birth alone in a cell after seeking medical help, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

A review by the sheriff found that an inmate housed in a medical pod notified a deputy of a medical concern at 11:31 a.m., the statement said. The deputy contacted medical staff and a licensed practical nurse assessed the inmate and left to consult with additional medical staff. A registered nurse then arrived and conducted a follow up assessment, the sheriff said.

"After the follow-up assessment, the medical staff left the cell but continued to assess the situation and order additional medical tests. Deputies continued to check on the inmate during this time," the statement said.

A deputy responded again to the inmate's cell at 12:41 p.m. and found she had given birth while in her cell, the statement said.