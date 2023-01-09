3-year-old killed in accidental shooting, officials say

The shooting happened at a home on Fort Dobbs Road in Statesville Thursday afternoon, Iredell County investigators said.

Example video title will go here for this video

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Editor's note: This story originally stated the victim was 2 years old. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office later corrected this, confirming the victim was 3 years old.

A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the face and killed by his 5-year-old older brother in Iredell County Thursday, officials confirmed.

Iredell County EMS and the Iredell County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting on Fort Dobbs Road in Statesville around 5 p.m., deputies said. The response time was just over a minute. Sheriff Darren Campbell commending his deputies for the diligence of getting to the location fast.

When deputies arrived, they found a neighbor doing CPR on the shooting victim. It was later determined that the child was accidentally shot inside a car by his older brother. Officials told WCNC Charlotte, two children were outside playing and made their way into the car. At the time of the shooting, officials say the mother was inside the house with the youngest child.

“It’s unbelievable that the neighbor jumped in, everyone jumped in to save the child," Campbell said.

The boy was rushed to Iredell Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem where he died, deputies said.

Investigators haven't identified the victim or announced any charges in the case at this time. It's still unclear how the 5-year-old got the gun.

"Please remember this family, along with all of the first responders who were at the scene and hospital, and keep them in your prayers in the coming days," Campbell said.

Campbell said gun safety is a must. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office gives away free gun locks to anyone.

Larry Hyatt, Owner of Hyatt Guns in Charlotte said gun owners have many ways to store a gun safely.

"Every gun comes with a gun lock, there are so many devices available, safes, boxes, things that a child can’t get to a fire arm and that’s all they have to do is put it in there, lock it and never think about it," Hyatt said.

Contact Austin Walker at awalker@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, X and Instagram.

WCNC Charlotte's Verify series is all about trying to make a difference in the Carolinas by making sure the community has the correct information. WCNC Charlotte outlines concisely what we know and what we don't know. Sometimes the answer can be surprising. Watch previous stories where we verify social media claims in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts