Police to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday, suspect identified

Police sources tell 13News they will announce the arrest of Richard Allen during a Monday news conference updating the case.

DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police will give a news conference announcing an arrest in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, police told 13News.

Police sources confirm to 13News that a man named Richard Allen is in custody. Police would not release any additional details on Allen, saying more information would be made available during Monday's 10 a.m. news conference.

Kelsi German, Libby's older sister, also mentioned the news conference and ended the tweet saying, "Today is the day," a phrase the family has often used to show their continued hoping in getting justice.

The news conference will be at the Delphi United Methodist Church. 13News will stream the news conference live on WTHR and all digital platforms.

Indiana State Police said officials "will announce an update in the Delphi Investigation" at Monday's news conference but gave no indication what they would announce regarding the February 2017 killings of German, 14, and Williams, 13.

The state police advisory said the news conference will include officials from State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Carroll County Prosecutor's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10am. We will say more then.



Today is the day💜 — Kelsi German (@libertyg_sister) October 28, 2022

Abby and Libby disappeared during a hike on Feb. 13, 2017 near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi. Their bodies were discovered in the woods near that trail a day later.

It's been more than five years since their murders, and no one has been brought to justice.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter spoke with 13News about the investigation in February 2022. He told 13News he still had great confidence that the case would be wrapping up soon.

"Eventually, I'll be able to tell the world what we know, and the rest of the group will be able to tell the world what we know. Unfortunately, I can't right now," Carter said.

The girls' families, in the meantime, are still figuring out how to move forward.

Kelsi said earlier this year that she was remaining patient, believing at some point the man who killed the girls will be found and charged.

"When I'm feeling frustrated, when I feel like no answers are coming and I'm feeling dejected, I say that. I say, 'Today is the day. It's coming and it'll get here. We're going to have answers' and just reaffirm myself and say, 'It's hard, it's frustrating, it's been five years, but we're going to have answers eventually. It's coming.'"

Since the girls' murders, investigators have released pieces of information at different times, including audio and video Libby captured on her cellphone the day she and Abby were killed.

Investigators also released two sketches, with the second coming out two years after the first. The second sketch appeared to show a man younger than the man in the first sketch.

Delphi killings background

Abigail Williams and Liberty German went missing while walking on a trail near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were found nearby a day later.

On Feb. 15, 2017, police released cell phone images from German's phone showing a suspect in the case coming across the bridge towards the girls.

A week later, police released audio from German's phone, in which you hear a man say, "Down the hill."

On July 17, 2017, police released a first sketch of a suspect.

On April 22, 2019, Indiana State Police released an updated sketch.

Investigators also released additional audio of the suspected killer from German's phone. Listen to the extended audio clip of the suspect here:

All tips welcomed

Those with information about the case can email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com with as much information as possible, including:

Suspect's name

Date of birth or approximate age

Physical description, including height, weight, hair color, eye color

Address or location, including city

Vehicle information including year, make, model, color

Specific reason for the tip; Why could they be the suspect?

Motivation for the crime

Connection to Delphi, Indiana