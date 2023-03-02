x
Infamous house in Boulder back on market

The Boulder home where JonBenet Ramsey was killed has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Aug. 30, 2006, file photo, shows the exterior of the Boulder, Colo., home where JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in 1996. In his most extensive comments on the Ramsey case, retired Boulder Police Chief Mark Beckner says officers botched the initial handling of the crime scene. Beckner participated in an "Ask Me Anything" session on the social-networking and news site Reddit Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015, and told the Boulder Daily Camera on Tuesday, Feb. 24, that he didn't realize his comments would filter out to the rest of the world. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

BOULDER, Colo. — The former home of JonBenet Ramsey and her family is back on the market.

The home, located at 749 15th St. in Boulder, is listed for $6.95 million, according to Zillow.

The Tudor-style home in The Hill neighborhood was last sold in 2004 for $1.05 million, according to Boulder County property tax records. The current owners have tried to sell the house numerous times. They have put the property on the market in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013, according to Zillow.

The home, which was built in 1927, has five bedrooms, five full-bathrooms, three half-bathrooms and is more than 7,500 square feet in size. It sits on a quarter-acre lot and has an attached two-car garage.

If you're interested in purchasing the house, the mortgage for the home would run you more than $40,600 per month if you put 20% down. 

The home's exterior has been seen by millions of people worldwide due to the fact that it's where six-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was found murdered in the basement on Dec. 26, 1996. 

Ramsey's case is still unsolved.

Credit: AP
This Friday Oct. 25, 2013 photo shows the Ramsey home where JonBenet Ramsey was found in Boulder, Colo. on the day in which new court documents were released in the Dec. 26, 1996 death of the six year old. According to previously unreleased documents from 1999, grand jurors who reviewed evidence in the death of Ramsey indicted both of her parents for child abuse resulting in death and being an accessory to a crime, including a first-degree murder that remains unsolved. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

