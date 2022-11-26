Juvenile killed in Southeast DC shooting, homicide investigation underway

The identity of the victim has not been released, this includes their age, name, and gender.

WASHINGTON — A juvenile has died after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Saturday morning, leading to an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police officers responded to 18th Street Southeast, where the street meets Morris Road Southeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. They received the call just after 11:20 a.m.

At the scene, the victim was found in critical condition. Police said the juvenile was not breathing normally and was in and out of consciousness.

The victim was treated for injuries, but has since died, sparking a homicide investigation.

Officers also found themselves running after suspects. The chase ended with police taking a person of interest into custody.

The identity of the victim has not been released, this includes their age, name, and gender. The person of interest has also not been identified in the case.

Police has not released a motive in the shooting. The investigation is active and ongoing.

