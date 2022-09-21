Video captures Texas school employee screaming, cursing at student

The incident was recorded by a student who's asked to remain anonymous.

LA PORTE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a video surfaced showing a La Porte ISD employee appearing to scream and curse at a student.

The incident happened Tuesday during after-school hours at La Porte High School. The video that has been making its rounds across social media was recorded by a student who's asked to remain anonymous.

In it, you see an employee appearing to discipline a student by yelling and using foul language.

“I just heard that he was wrong for doing that, but I don’t know what the reason was," a student said. "They said he was flicking off the football team or something. I’ve heard multiple things and I don’t know what really happened.”

School officials have not confirmed what led to the altercation but released a statement saying they are aware of the video and have launched an investigation.

Read the full statement from La Porte ISD below:

The safety and security of our students are of utmost importance, and La Porte ISD does not tolerate the bullying, verbal or physical abuse of any child. We are aware of a video that has been circulating that appears to show one of our employees reprimanding a student using inappropriate language. We have launched an investigation, and our administration will address this concern according to district policy.

We have reached out to the mother of the student seen in the video who declined to comment.