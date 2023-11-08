The man was conscious and alert when crews responded and transported him to a hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man was reported struck by lightning "possibly twice" on Thursday, Habersham County said in a release.

The county said that its E-911 service received a call shortly after 4:30 p.m. about "an individual who reportedly had been struck by lightning, possibly twice." The call came in roughly an hour after a severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for the county as storms passed through.

First responders arrived to the scene at Homer Stephens Road and Sandpoint Drive outside of Cornelia, the county said, and found him "conscious and alert." He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

There was no further update on the man's condition as of Friday.

Habersham County's full release stated:

Habersham County E-911 received a call at 4:35 p.m. Thursday of an individual who reportedly had been struck by lightning, possibly twice.

The incident occurred on Homer Stephens Road at Sandpoint Drive off Pea Ridge Road outside Cornelia.

Baldwin Fire Department Squad 41 responded with Habersham County Emergency Services Med 1 and Med 21, Captain 1, and 811 due to HCES Station 12 being tied up on another call.

When units arrived, the man was conscious and alert. He was transported by Med 21 to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Units at the scene returned to service at 5 p.m.