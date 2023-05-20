Talk about a wild ride to graduation for one local mom and two students in Corpus Christi.
Dana Merriman was heading to the Calallen High School Graduation when there was a traffic back up on 37.
A local firefighter gave her and two other students a ride. The fire truck dropped them off just in time for them to walk the stage!
