Spud-tacular: New 'Idaho Potato Malted Milkshake and Fries' ice cream sold at Walmart nationwide

The new flavor made by Van Leeuwen will be sold in 3,500 Walmart's across the country beginning Sept. 1.

IDAHO, USA — Van Leeuwen, in partnership with The Idaho Potato Commission (IPC), created "Idaho® Potato Malted Milkshake and Fries" ice cream in celebration of "Potato Lover's Month" in February earlier this year. The flavor proved to be very popular and will now be sold at 3,500 Walmart's nationwide beginning Sept. 1 until October 31.

"Based on how quickly the ice cream sold out in February, I'm not surprised Walmart selected Idaho Potato Malted Milkshake and Fries to be one of its featured fall flavors," said Jamey Higham, President and CEO, IPC. "We're thrilled because Walmart is already one of our biggest retail partners, and this means more folks around the country will be able to try it."

The Idaho inspired flavor is one of eight other flavors the store picked up. A news release describes the ice cream as, "salty, crispy French fries dipped in a creamy malted shake. To best emulate the taste of fresh fries, Van Leeuwen's in-house pastry team created French fry inserts using Idaho potato flakes."

The other flavors Walmart is selling are, Sweet Potato Casserole, Honey Cornbread With Strawberry Jam, Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll, Sticky Toffee Pudding, Purple Velvet, Cranberry Crumble and Apple Pie.

For more information people can go to the IPC's website.

