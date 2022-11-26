Police have opened an investigation into the death of a 40-year-old Manassas man after he was killed in a workplace incident Saturday.

LEESBURG, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a workplace incident that took the life of a 40-year-old man Saturday.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., Sheriff's Deputies and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg, Virginia for a man who fell from a truck.

Initial investigation revealed that the man was on the back of the truck and fell while the car was in motion.

Police say the truck's driver immediately stopped and called paramedics and the Sheriff's Office.

Heidy Ricardo Lopez Rivas, 40, of Manassas, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

At this time, police say there is no indication of criminal activity.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office detectives are working with the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to further investigate what happened.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective K. Mitchell at 703-771-1021.

