WILLOWICK, Ohio — The Willowick Police Department is asking for prayers after one of its officers suffered a stroke recently.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter
Last week, a 27-year-old officer named Maddie suffered a stroke just two days before she was set to get married.
"Maddie is a ray of sunshine who lights up any room she walks in with her fun-loving and humorous personality," the Willowick Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "We continue to ask for your prayers of support, love, strength, and healing as she continues her journey towards recovery."
A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Maddie will be held on October 21 at Willoughby Eagles on 37299 Euclid Avenue. Dinner tickets will cost $20. All proceeds from the event will go to help cover Maddie's medical costs. Contact Julia Carnett at 440-669-9648 if you have any questions.
We join the Willowick community in wishing Officer Maddie a speedy recovery!
More from 3News:
- Council approves legislation increasing cost to park at Muni Lot for Cleveland Browns games
- Demolition begins on Richmond Town Square Mall
- Norfolk Southern announces details of plan to pay for lost home values because of East Palestine derailment
- Baldwin Wallace: 4 students, 1 alum taken to hospital following apparent drug overdoses
- 'Heartbeat of the company': UAW workers in Northeast Ohio ready to picket as strike rolls on
- Streetsboro woman arrested after intentionally trying to crash into officer's car, police say
- Elyria Police Department: Fatal shooting suspect identified, arrest warrant issued
- Trial continues for 2 brothers accused of killing Akron teen Ethan Liming