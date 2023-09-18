x
'Maddie Strong': Ohio police ask for prayers for officer who suffered stroke 2 days prior to wedding

'Maddie is a ray of sunshine who lights up any room she walks in with her fun-loving and humorous personality.'
Credit: Willowick Police Department

WILLOWICK, Ohio — The Willowick Police Department is asking for prayers after one of its officers suffered a stroke recently. 

Last week, a 27-year-old officer named Maddie suffered a stroke just two days before she was set to get married. 

"Maddie is a ray of sunshine who lights up any room she walks in with her fun-loving and humorous personality," the Willowick Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "We continue to ask for your prayers of support, love, strength, and healing as she continues her journey towards recovery."

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Maddie will be held on October 21 at Willoughby Eagles on 37299 Euclid Avenue. Dinner tickets will cost $20. All proceeds from the event will go to help cover Maddie's medical costs. Contact Julia Carnett at 440-669-9648 if you have any questions. 

We join the Willowick community in wishing Officer Maddie a speedy recovery! 

