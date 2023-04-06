Police say the shooting happened at the Phoenix Theatres in the Lennox Town Center around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accidentally shot himself in the leg inside a north Columbus movie theater Saturday night, according to the Clinton Township Police Department.

Officers were called to Phoenix Theatres, located in the Lennox Town Center on Olentangy River Road, around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg. Officers told 10TV that the man accidentally shot himself while watching a movie. He was taken to the hospital and is described as "stable."

Columbus police said there were no other injuries.