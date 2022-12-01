A 19-year-old was working for a man who thought he stole his car. The man cut off a finger, zip tied him, stuffed a sock in his mouth and nearly shot him.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man from Rowan County is behind bars after attacking a man and kidnapping him, according to CBS affiliate WBTV.

36-year-old Thomas Dax Llewellyn has a $1.5 million bond after assaulting a 19-year-old victim.

The 19-year-old was hired to work at Llewellyn's business called Starship Enterprises in Salisbury, according to deputies.

Llewellyn accused the victim of stealing a vehicle from him, which led to him “firing a gun at (victim), nearly shooting and killing him," Deputies said. That’s when Llewellyn seized the victim before hitting him in the head with a gun.

Then, Llewellyn is also accused of stuffing a sock in his mouth, bonding the 19-year-old's hands and feet together with zip ties before forcing him into his car, according to WBTV. Llewellyn allegedly drove to the business and used an ax to chop of one of the victim's fingers.

The report said that the victim “was too afraid to report the crime” immediately after it happened, but that investigators gathered enough evidence to secure warrants.

Llewellyn was charged with the following:

Kidnapping

Felonious restraint

Assault with a deadly weapon

Maiming without malice

Failure to appear in court

During the time of the alleged assault, Llewellyn was out on bond for a previous kidnapping in January. Investigators say Llewellyn and others were charged with kidnapping, assaulting, and binding another person with zip ties in that case as well.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.