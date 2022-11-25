Phoenix police say that David Denogean, 30, was shot in the parking lot outside a restaurant near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue.

PHOENIX — A teacher and coach with the Phoenix Union High School District was shot and killed outside a restaurant in central Phoenix Friday evening.

Phoenix police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 12th Street and Maryland Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene they found 30-year-old David Denogean who had been shot in the parking lot of a local business. Denogean was rushed to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

12News learned later that Denogean was a guest teacher and coach at Camelback High School. According to Camelback High's website, Denogean was the boy's track coach.

The Phoenix Union High School District expressed their condolences to his family in a statement to 12News on Saturday.

"The Phoenix Union and Camelback communities send our sincere condolences to the family of guest teacher and coach David Denogean. We will provide the support our staff and students need during this time of loss."

Police say the suspect fled the scene, and detectives are working to identify any and all people involved in the shooting.

Authorities asked that anyone with information contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical and funeral expenses.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

