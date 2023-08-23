Michigan man suing Olive Garden, claiming he found rat's foot in bowl of soup

Olive Garden denies it.

WARREN, Michigan — An Oakland County man is suing Olive Garden for more than $25,000 after, he claims, he found a rat's foot in a bowl of minestrone soup at a Detroit branch of the restaurant chain. Olive Garden denies it.

Thomas Howie, 54, filed the suit after visiting the eatery with some friends between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on March 11.

"I felt something stab me in the mouth, and I wasn't sure -- the first thought was a needle," said Howie.

One of his friends asked for a manager and when one stopped at the table, he said he didn't know what he could do and tried to take the rat's foot away, according to the suit.

A second employee, also believed to be a manager, came to the table and commented, "That's funny. We don't even put meat in the minestrone."

Howie then said he called the Warren Police Department and later visited urgent care.

Police gagged when they saw the scene, Howie told CBS News Detroit.

"I went to the doctors and got a tetanus shot and some antibiotic mouth rinse," Howie said.

The lawsuit says Howie got little sleep that night and in the days following the incident, he felt nauseated, had diarrhea and felt like he couldn't eat anything except crackers.

In the weeks and months after, he suffered from increased anxiety and depression, felt like he couldn't eat meat and stopped going to restaurants unless he could see the food being prepared.

An inspection by the health department didn't happen until two days after the incident.

However, an Olive Garden spokesperson said an inspection was conducted shortly after and no violations were found, adding that the branch never had issues with rats.

"We have no reason to believe there is any validity to this claim," said Rich Jeffers, a spokesperson for Olive Garden, who also said the company is committed to refuting the claim in court.