If you're thinking about "turning this discovery into your own treasure hunt," the Neptune Beach Police Department advises otherwise.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A "large quantity" of marijuana washed up on the shores of Neptune Beach Saturday, according to the Neptune Beach department.

Probably not the kind of 'seaweed' beach-goers planned on seeing.

"Crazy," said Michael Minnich. "I don't know where it came from."

Police believe the marijuana was in a bag that broke open at sea.

The Neptune Beach Police Department and Public Works are working to clean the marijuana off the beach, around the area of Florida Boulevard.

"It's like finding a shark tooth," said Minnich.

"But ten times better," added Ariah Peters.

In a Facebook post, NBPD warned that if you're thinking about coming to the beach and "turning this discovery into your own treasure hunt"... you shouldn't. "After floating in the ocean for some time, the marijuana has quickly begun to degrade and rot," according to the post.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, there was still marijuana on the beach.

The police department didn't say how much it cleaned up, but a beachgoer gave an idea.

"It was pretty far," said Brandon Bowen. "It was a big ole bunch of it."