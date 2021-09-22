Black man pulled over by San Antonio police while jogging sues officers, alleging excessive force

Mathias Ometu was detained by police in August of 2020 even after they determined he wasn't the suspect they were looking for.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from a December 2020 story.

Mathias Ometu, the Black San Antonio man who was arrested by police searching for an assault suspect last year even after determining he wasn't who they were searching for, has filed a lawsuit against the arresting officers in a Bexar County district court.

The suit, which also names San Antonio Police Chief William McManus as a plaintiff, alleges that SAPD violated his Constitutional rights by arresting him without probable cause and allegedly using excessive use of force in the August 25 incident. On that afternoon, Officers Devin Day and Richard Serna were looking for a man who allegedly punched a woman at a local apartment complex pulled up to Ometu as he was jogging, and put him in handcuffs when he refused to give his name or date of birth.

Ometu later said he resisted when officers tried to force him into the patrol car to bring him to the victim, leading to a struggle in which, according to the lawsuit, the officers "yanked the plaintiff's neck" and "slammed (Ometu) into the police vehicle," causing injury.

Ometu was later charged with assaulting the officers. The lawsuit decries them as "bogus charges" and "a pretext to cover-up their crimes and atrocities."

The incident led to Mayor Ron Nirenberg calling for "a full accounting" of the incident. Neither Day nor Serna is believed to have been punished in the aftermath of the incident.