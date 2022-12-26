Meek Mill pays bail for 20 women so they can be with their families for the holidays

The women will also receive a gift card to purchase groceries or gifts, REFORM said.

PHILADELPHIA — Rapper Meek Mill paid bail for 20 women so they could spend the holidays with their loved ones, Mill's nonprofit, REFORM Alliance, announced in an Instagram post.

REFORM Alliance, which Mill launched with Jay-Z in 2019, said the women were incarcerated at Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia and couldn't afford bail. Mill said in a statement that the holidays can be an "extremely challenging time" for families impacted by the criminal justice system, and so that's why he wanted to help.

"No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can't afford bail, and no child should be without their parents during this time if we can do something about it," Mill said on Friday. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year."