2 aviation crashes within 3 days claim the lives of 4 Marines, but so far, no stand-down

An MV-22 crashed on Sunday, in addition to an F/A-18D mishap last Thursday.

NORFOLK, Va. — With two aviation mishaps and four fatalities, it's been a tough and tragic stretch for the Marine Corps.

And to make matters worse, the crashes happened within just three days of each other.

The Marine Corps has named the three personnel who were killed in an MV-22 Osprey crash Sunday in Australia during a multinational training exercise.

They are Corporal Spencer Collart, Captain Eleanor LeBeau and Major Tobin Lewis.

Additionally, the Marine Corps has identified the pilot who died in an F/A-18D Hornet crash in California last Thursday as Major Andrew Mettler.

Typically, after a string of aviation Class A mishaps that involve loss of life or aircraft, the service branches order a safety stand-down.

But so far, not in this case.

"As with any training accident there is an investigation underway to determine exactly what happened. And you've heard from myself and others that the safety and security of our service members is a priority. So of course, we would take any lessons learned from that investigation and apply if forward," said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabina Singh.

During a news conference Tuesday, Singh said it's important to let the separate investigations take their course.

"Each incident undergoes its own investigation. I wouldn't right now apply a sweeping broad stroke across any incident linking g them together. They're all very unfortunate," she said.

According to "Task & Purpose," the Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft experienced 51 fatalities, dating back to testing in 1991, prior to this most recent deadly accident.