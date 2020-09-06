U.S. Army officials announced Monday it’s offering a $15,000 reward in the homicide case of a Fort Bragg paratrooper who disappeared at the NC coast and whose body was found late last month.

WNCN reported 21-year-old Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez was last seen at a campsite near Mile Marker 46 on South Core Banks, one of the islands that make up Cape Lookout National Seashore.

The station said Roman-Martinez’s friends reported him missing two days later on May 23 and reported his phone and wallet were found at the campsite.

WNCN said officials are now investigating to find someone “responsible for the homicide.”

Monday, Fort Bragg officials said that partial remains were found May 29. The identification of Roman-Martinez was made with dental records, officials said.

“The remains washed up on Shackleford Banks Island, part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore, an area where the prevailing tides have unfortunately washed ashore remains in years past,” U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command said in a news release Monday.

The station said Roman-Martinez of Chino, Calif., was a human resource specialist assigned to Headquarters Company, 37th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

He entered the Army in Sept. 2016, attended airborne school at Fort Benning, Ga. and was assigned as a paratrooper to Fort Bragg in March 2017.

If you have any information contact, Army CID Special Agents at (910) 396-8777 or the Military Police Desk at (910) 396-1179.

