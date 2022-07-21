Army Reserve soldier killed in Fort Gordon lightning strike identified

Several other Army Reserve soldiers were also injured but are OK.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A lightning strike at an Army post in Georgia left one soldier dead and nine others injured Wednesday as a thunderstorm moved through the area, authorities said.

The extent of the injuries to the survivors wasn't immediately known.

“It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the soldiers in the lightning strike this afternoon succumbed to their injuries,” said Fort Gordon's Deputy Public Affairs Officer Anne Bowman.

The soldier has since been identified as Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark, an operating room specialist assigned to the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, 3rd Medical Command - Deployment Support. Clark was a native of Springfield, Massachusetts. He served in the Army and U.S. Army Reserve for more than 22 years with deployments to both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Of the eight other Army Reserve soldiers with the 34d Medical Command who sustained injuries from the strike, seven remain in good condition and one has been treated and released.

Another soldier who was assigned to the 7458th Medical Operational Readiness Unit, Army Reserve Medical Command was also serving with the Forwarward Resuscitative Surgical Detachments and suffered injuries from the strike but is also in good condition, authorities said.

Authorities at Fort Gordon, a military base near Augusta in the eastern part of the state, told news outlets the lightning strike occurred around midday, injuring the soldiers in a training area.