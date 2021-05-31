"I will never let this day go unnoticed"

For David Boatwright of Orangeburg its been a labor of love since 1997, making sure veterans graves have a flag on them

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. — For almost 25 years one veteran has been honoring others by placing flags on veterans graves in hopes that no one forgets the sacrifice.

Veteran David Boatwright, 63, says he has been placing American flags on veteran's graves in Orangeburg and part of Barnwell county every Memorial Day since 1997.

"I have a lot of veterans out here, and I feel like they need to be recognized," said Boatwright.

This year, the Army veteran who served 23 years in uniform says he is placing 600 flags.

"I've been doing this ever since I retired," explained Boatwright. "I pay out of my pocket to buy the flags. If I can't do it out of my pocket and honor these veterans, it's not worth it. They sacrificed; why shouldn't I? Why shouldn't I sacrifice?"

The retired 1st Sergeant says he goes to 16 different church gravesites to see if they have any veterans resting in peace and if they do he places a flag on their grave.

He says it's a three-day task, and costs him around $1,600 to buy the flags. His last stop was at Samaria Baptist Church in Springfield.

Boatwright says he is thinking about two of his fallen friends, Harrack Henderson, who was in the 82nd Airborne Division, and Eugene Brown, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps.