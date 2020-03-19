CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — An active-duty airman at Joint Base Charleston is currently undergoing treatment following a positive COVID-19 test.

“Leadership is continually monitoring the situation and working closely with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area. We are providing installation personnel and their families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to local activities,” said Col. Terrence Adams, commander.

Adams also declared a public health emergency for installation personnel and issued an order requiring all non-mission critical personnel to work from home to the extent practical and allowable to slow the spread of the virus.

He added that he and his team are in constant communication with all applicable DOD agencies to provide the most up-to-date information possible.

