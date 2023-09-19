Elgin VFW working to help homeless veterans

The VFW Post 11079 in Elgin is asking for donations.

ELGIN, S.C. — VFW Post 11079 in Elgin has begun packing backpacks.

The backpacks won't be filled with back to school items, but things that are essential for homeless veterans

“It's one of the best feelings in the world,” says Robin Cooper with VFW Post 11079, when asked how she felt about filling up the backpacks.

She and Christine Rogers the commander of the post are playing Santa a little early this year as they are preparing to help the lives of homeless veterans, one backpack at a time.

“When you’ve got nothing but maybe a jacket, a thin pair of pants an old pair of holey boots. Socks will help and gloves, hand warmers all of that help," Rogers adds.

This is their 5th annual “Pack a Backpack” for homeless veterans, the bags will be sent to the Veterans Affairs office and given to those in need, they say it’s something near and dear to their hearts.

“Both of us have gone through the VA, and when you're the VA hospital on a regular basis you run into the volunteers, they have homeless veterans who show up and have specific needs,” Cooper adds.

They are asking for help from the community with some of the essential items to fill the bags. Socks, shirts, underwear, pants, boots and you can touch base with the VFW for specific needs.