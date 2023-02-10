F-16 training out of Shaw AFB may bring noisy nights next week

The training involves the 20th Fighter Wing out of Shaw Air Force Base and will be happening across the southeastern portion of the East Coast.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Residents in and around Sumter may notice an increase in aerial rumbles in the coming week - and it won't be thunder.

The 20th Fighter Wing out of Shaw Air Force Base will be initiating nighttime flight training that will involve the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft that are based there.

The 20th Fighter Wing announced the training on Friday and warned residents that there will be training planned from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17 at night. The training will occur in military areas across the southeastern portion of the East Coast, the announcement added.

"This training exercise prepares combat aircrew for current and future combat operations in highly realistic scenarios as part of the South Carolina Electronic Warfare Range (SCEWR) initiative," the statement continues.