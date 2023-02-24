Fort Bragg to officially change name to Fort Liberty, celebration planned for June

Planning is underway for a June 2 ceremony and celebration. The event will be open to veterans and the general public.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fort Bragg will officially have its named changed to Fort Liberty, according to deputy director of public affairs Matt Visser.

Planning is underway for a June 2 ceremony and celebration. The event will be open to veterans and the general public.

The renaming of the post generated controversy since 2021 when Congress voted to change the names of nine military installations named after Confederate figures. Fort Bragg is on that list.

Fort Bragg is named for Gen. Braxton Bragg, who served in the Confederate Army and owned a plantation where people were enslaved.

Read more here.

Related Articles Fort Bragg to get new name by end of 2023

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts