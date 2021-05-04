Fort Jackson conducting controlled burn on base in Columbia April 5

While the burn of 61 acres is on the interior of the post, smoke may be seen, drift to other areas.

Fort Jackson wants to alert residents surrounding the US Army base that personnel will be conducting a controlled, or prescribed, burn of 61 acres beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021.

The fort's Forestry Branch wants the public to be aware that while the burn is on the interior of the post, smoke may be visible for miles and drift to other areas.

The initial burn begins at approximately 10 a.m. ends at approximately 1 p.m.