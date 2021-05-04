Fort Jackson conducting controlled burn on base in Columbia April 5

Fort Jackson wants to alert residents surrounding the US Army base that personnel will be conducting a controlled, or prescribed, burn of 61 acres beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021.
The fort's Forestry Branch wants the public to be aware that while the burn is on the interior of the post, smoke may be visible for miles and drift to other areas.
The initial burn begins at approximately 10 a.m. ends at approximately 1 p.m.
Controlled or prescribed burning, also known as hazard reduction burning, is a technique used at Fort Jackson in forest management. Fire is a natural part of both forest ecology and controlled fire can be a tool for foresters. Hazard reduction or controlled burning is conducted during the cooler months to reduce fuel buildup and decrease the likelihood of serious hotter fires. Controlled burning stimulates the germination of some desirable forest trees, thus renewing the forest.