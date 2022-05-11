Planning a visit to Fort Jackson on May 18? You'll need to reschedule

Traffic in the area may be temporarily congested and routine trips to the fort should be rescheduled.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson wants the public to be aware the training base will be closing its gates to visitors on Wednesday, May 18, in order to provide a joint emergency exercise involving an active shooter.

Multiple simulated incidents will test the abilities of post officials and local responders to respond to security threats and mass casualties and "validate the crisis management plans and procedures for mitigating them."

Part of the exercise will involve transport of simulated casualties by emergency vehicles to several local hospitals, causing traffic snarls near the entrance to Fort Jackson and surrounding areas.

"Gates will be closed during the exercise and we want the public to know in order to plan their routine trips to Fort Jackson for another day," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis. "Our Moncrief Army Health Clinic have already rescheduled many appointments for another day."

Michaelis also suggests military ID holders who normally shop at the post's commissary and The Exchange choose to reschedule their visit.