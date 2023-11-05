Army basic training is tough, a new program can help recruits

Future Soldier Preparatory Course at Fort Jackson helps those recruits who could be lacking in a physical or academic requirements for service.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Patricia Limbaga says she moved from the U.S. to the Philippines for a fresh start.

“I’m a Filipino and us Filipinos, no matter how many times we get knocked down we always have to stand up," said Limbaga.

Joining the Army for 22-year-old Limbaga could have been a dream deferred.

She moved to the U.S. from the Philippines over a year ago and took her Army entrance exam, she failed.

However, she didn't let this stop her.

“When you’re at your 20’s, you’ll realize that you have to start somewhere and I was new in this country," she said.

While working for Door-Dash, she met Brigadier General Richard Harrison.

He introduced her to the new Future Soldier Preparatory Course at Fort Jackson.

Fort Jackson is the Army's largest training facility in the world.

The program helps new recruits prepare for the Army entrance exam by helping them with their academic or fitness challenges.

“We’re right now, we’re at a crisis in terms of how we bring soldiers into our Army, we’re struggling with that so we want and need every young American who wants to be a service member, we need them on our team," said Harrison.

He says there are nearly 5,000 soldiers who have gone through the program.

“They come to this future of the prep course, they retake the test. They score higher. They got more options for themselves and to better take care of their families and be a better example out in the community that you can come in the army and do one of 200+ jobs that are out there for you," said Harrison.