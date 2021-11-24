Trainees at Fort Jackson treated to early Thanksgiving meal

Following tradition, the meal was served by commanders and senior non-commissioned officers as soldiers in training passed through the serving line.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thanksgiving came a day early for some of the Army's newest recruits at Fort Jackson.

Trainees at Fort Jackson were treated to a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday before heading home for the holiday weekend.

Following tradition, the meal was served by commanders, their staff, and senior non-commissioned officers as their soldiers in training passed through the serving line.

Fort Jackson, the U.S. Army's main production center for Basic Combat Training, trains roughly 50 percent of all Soldiers and more than 60 percent of women entering the Army each year.