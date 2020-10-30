Golden Corral offering free meal to military personnel

Golden Corral has served nearly six million complimentary meals to military personnel over the last 20 years.

INDIANAPOLIS — Golden Corral is switching things up this Veterans Day as it honors military personnel. The restaurant chain will give active duty and veterans a free meal and beverage card between Nov. 1-30, while supplies last.

“Our annual Military Appreciation event may look a little different this year, but that will not keep us from safely celebrating those who defend our country and our freedom,” said Lance Trenary, president and chief executive officer of Golden Corral.

Military personnel can redeem their card once for lunch or dinner Monday through Friday from Nov. 1 all the way until May 31.