McMaster to send SC National Guard troops to Texas

South Carolina troops part of group to "help hold the line on the Southern border"

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be deploying South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) troops to Texas in an effort to secure the border between the US and Mexico after the end of Title 42.

McMaster said he is doing this at the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and in the aftermath of a border security briefing McMaster attended in Austin, Texas, on May 22. That briefing was also attended by eight other governors -- including Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

"At the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, I have directed the deployment of South Carolina National Guard troops to Texas to help hold the line on the Southern border, " said Governor McMaster. "The safety and security of South Carolinians require that we stop the drug cartels, criminals, and terrorists from entering our country to peddle their poison."