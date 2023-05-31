x
McMaster to send SC National Guard troops to Texas

South Carolina troops part of group to "help hold the line on the Southern border"
Credit: SC National Guard
SC National Guard prepares to go to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida aftermath.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be deploying South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) troops to Texas in an effort to secure the border between the US and Mexico after the end of Title 42.

McMaster said he is doing this at the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and in the aftermath of a border security briefing McMaster attended in Austin, Texas, on May 22. That briefing was also attended by eight other governors -- including Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. 

"At the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, I have directed the deployment of South Carolina National Guard troops to Texas to help hold the line on the Southern border, " said Governor McMaster. "The safety and security of South Carolinians require that we stop the drug cartels, criminals, and terrorists from entering our country to peddle their poison."

WLTX has reached out the SCNG for details about the deployment. McMaster's office said in a statement that the mission is still in the planning stages and exact details -- including the number of troops -- will be finalized in the coming weeks. Deployment is expected to happen by July 1.

