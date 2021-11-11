Service members honored in Columbia Veterans Day Parade

On Thursday, the City of Columbia thanked all those who have put their life on the line to protect our country.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's an estimated 19.5 million veterans in the United States. Each year, the country honors those who served in the armed forces on Nov. 11.

People across the Midlands made their way to Columbia for the annual Veterans Day Parade on Thursday.

"We truly appreciate it," said Navy veteran Trip Turbyfell. "I think I speak for a lot of veterans, we don’t necessarily look for accolades, but they’re appreciated."

Turbyfell served in the US Navy for 22 years. He said he wouldn't be the man he is today, without being a part of the Navy.

"I absolutely loved the navy, I loved being in the Navy. I loved everything about it," Turbyfell said. "The Navy made me what I am today. It matured me, It made me grow up. I was 18-19 when I went in."

Frank Brown is another military veteran that attended the Veterans Day Parade. Brown served in the US Army for 22 years and said it allowed him to explore new places and start a new chapter in his life.

"It’s a great day and it’s an honor for those who served and are serving now," Brown said. "It was wonderful being in the military. I probably would’ve never met my spouse. I loved it and got to know a lot of people, traveled the country, and that’s what I love doing, traveling."

After serving 35 years in the US Army, Sergeant Major Robert Price said his time in the military was one of the best things to happen to him.

"That’s a highlight of my life," said Sgt. Major Price. "It was great. I grew up in the country, on the farm, cotton fields, and it just provided a great life for me. And I met some of the greatest people in the world."

Sgt. Major Price said Veterans Day is special to him, and he cherishes this holiday every year.

"Means a lot to me," Price said. "It is the highlight of the year for me. I enjoy it immensely."

On Thursday, the City of Columbia thanked all those who have put their life on the line to protect our country.