500+ motorcyclists ride to Dorn VA Hospital to make donations to veterans in need

It's the 22nd year for the charity event bringing new and long-time participants together for one amazing cause.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of veterans and bikers alike rode through chilling rain on Sunda to help veterans and their families this holiday season.

The Vets Charity Christmas Ride took motorcyclists from Carolina Honda on Buckner Road to Dorn Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Garners Ferry Road to support the cause.

“Today is all about the veterans," said David Omura, the medical director at the Veterans Affairs Hospital. "What better time of the year than during the holiday season than for us to remember them and appreciate them.”

As many as 500 motorcycle riders and veterans made a six-mile journey to honor those who protect this country. For some riders, this is a long-standing tradition.

“We try to, of course, try to ride every year in the Christmas parade ride," Raquel Edmond. "It’s so much fun but also to of course donate gifts to our veterans as well."

Others are working to make this a new tradition to honor those who served this country.

“This is actually my first year participating and I enjoyed the ride it was very, very comforting," Jacquie Koerner said, "and chilling to know that people care.”

While the motorcycles and attire might be the flashiest part about it, they escorted some trinkets to make the holiday warmer for those in need.

“We see people bringing in socks and other items for our veterans, but monetary donations that help us throughout the year provide them the greatest and best,” Omura said.