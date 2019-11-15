A silver ring with detailed insignias along its sides - it may be just a metal band to some but a Lawrenceville woman feels it may have a lot more meaning to the Marine that lost it.

Jessie Meygan Jones posted the picture of a Marine Corps ring that her boyfriend found in a repossessed car at U.S. Auto. Now, she's on a mission to return it to the owner.

"It should be with its rightful owner, any help with that is appreciated," Jones told 11Alive.

She said it's a Balfour Marine Corps ring with an engraving on the inside that includes the platoon number and a date.

"If you have lost your ring, message me with what the engraving says and I would love to reunite you with it."

Adding to the importance of this discovery - it was posted on Veterans Day.

MORE HEADLINES

Wreckage of legendary WWII sub, with Atlantan aboard, discovered after 73 years: Column

Jimmy Fallon helps surprise Air Force veteran from Marietta with $50K for home repairs

Remains of 7 Georgia WWII veterans, on shelf for years, finally laid to rest

Veterans honored in Cobb County