2 Marines killed, 17 injured in North Carolina crash near Camp Lejeune, troopers say

A military vehicle carrying Marines from the 2nd Marine Logistics Group overturned in Onslow County, North Carolina Wednesday.

JACKSON, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a deadly crash near Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina on Wednesday.

According to the agency, troopers responded to the call just after 1 p.m. for a crash on US-17 in Onslow County. A seven-ton military vehicle attempted to make a right turn onto US-17 from NC210 when it overturned into the median.

Officials say 17 Marines were in the back area of the vehicle and were ejected.

A second military vehicle operator following behind was unable to come to a stop and struck one of the Marines, according to troopers. Everyone involved in the incident operates out of Camp Lejeune.

A total of 15 Marines were transported to area hospitals by ground, two were airlifted to Vidant Greenville and two were confirmed dead at the scene.

The driver of the overturned vehicle, Louis Barrera, 19 yrs, of Springfield, Tennessee, is being charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and one count of exceeding a safe speed, according to troopers.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Emergency personnel, including those from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, remained on-scene several hours after the crash continuing to investigate.

I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the U.S. Marines who lost their lives in a tragic accident today in Onslow County. We are so proud of our military heroes at Camp Lejeune and across North Carolina. Our prayers go out to them. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) January 19, 2022

"I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the U.S. Marines who lost their lives in a tragic accident today in Onslow County," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Twitter. "We are so proud of our military heroes at Camp Lejeune and across North Carolina. Our prayers go out to them."

On its website, Camp Lejeune, which is located along the North Carolina coast, describes itself as "a training base that promotes the combat readiness of the operating forces and missions of other tenant commands by providing training venues, facilities, services, and support in order to be responsive to the needs of Marines, sailors, and their families."

In addition to the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, Camp Lejuene is also home to the II Marine Expeditionary Force, and 2nd Marine Division.

