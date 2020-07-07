You may hear loud noises as McEntire Air National Guard demos unused runway

The Lower Richland area may hear loud noises as U.S. Army Corps of Engineers demolition personnel conduct training exercise at base through Friday, July 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. — McEntire Air National Guard officials have announced a noise advisory for this week, beginning Wednesday.

The base wants residents in the Lower Richland area of the county to be aware engineers from the 169th Fighter Wing are hosting U.S. Army Corps of Engineers demolition personnel who will use conventional explosives to blow up parts of an unused taxiway.

Loud booms and explosion-like noises might be heard Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“We appreciate the understanding of our neighbors here in Richland County for recognizing the important role McEntire plays in our nation’s defense,” said Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire. “That being said, every measure to reduce the amount of noise associated with the exercise has been taken.”